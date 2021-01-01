Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei P30 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3340 mAh
- Shows 7% longer battery life (101 vs 94 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 157K)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- 47% higher pixel density (415 vs 282 PPI)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (495 against 358 nits)
- Weighs 14 grams less
Review
Value for money
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.77%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|42.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|820:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|EMUI 10.0
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.
