Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Y6p

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Хуавей Y6p
Huawei Y6p

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 93K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (538 against 358 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.77% 81.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 25.4 ms
Contrast - 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Huawei Y6p +50%
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi A3 +2%
82.77%
Huawei Y6p
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +122%
300
Huawei Y6p
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 +129%
1105
Huawei Y6p
483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +86%
174673
Huawei Y6p
93824

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One EMUI 10.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Huawei Y6p
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Huawei Y6p
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Huawei Y6p
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Huawei Y6p +3%
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 May 2020
Release date August 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

