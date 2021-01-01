Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Y9 Prime (2019) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Хуавей У9 Прайм (2019)
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 23.8 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • 39% higher pixel density (391 vs 282 PPI)
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 336 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Y9 Prime (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Y9 Prime (2019)
n/a

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Y9 Prime (2019) +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Y9 Prime (2019) +12%
336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Y9 Prime (2019) +21%
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Y9 Prime (2019) +7%
186704
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (278th and 253rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Magic UI 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Y9 Prime (2019)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Y9 Prime (2019)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Y9 Prime (2019)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 May 2019
Release date August 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi A3. It has a better performance and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Huawei Honor 10i
3. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Samsung Galaxy A31
6. Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) or P30 Lite
7. Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
8. Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) or P40 Lite
9. Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) or Oppo A9 (2020)
10. Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) or Huawei Y9s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish