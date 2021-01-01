Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Hot 10s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Infinix Hot 10s

Xiaomi Mi A3
Infinix Hot 10s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (463 against 360 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 360 and 295 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
55
Hot 10s
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Hot 10s
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Hot 10s
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
59
Hot 10s
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Hot 10s
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
57
Hot 10s
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Hot 10s

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9
PPI 282 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
360 nits
Hot 10s +29%
463 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Hot 10s
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
295
Hot 10s +22%
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1103
Hot 10s +21%
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A3
204063
Hot 10s
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Hot 10s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Hot 10s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Hot 10s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Hot 10s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 April 2021
Release date August 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 135 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 10s. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

