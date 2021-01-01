Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.