Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми А3
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Xiaomi Mi A3
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.94 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • 37% higher pixel density (387 vs 282 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (416 against 360 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
360 nits
Note 10 Pro +16%
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Note 10 Pro +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
297
Note 10 Pro +46%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1106
Note 10 Pro +2%
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
168875
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
176490
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Note 10 Pro +4%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 May 2021
Release date August 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite and Mi A3
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi A3
3. Redmi Note 8T and Mi A3
4. Redmi Note 9S and Mi A3
5. Mi 10 Lite and Mi A3
6. Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 10 Pro
7. Poco F3 and Note 10 Pro
8. iPhone XS Max and Note 10 Pro
9. Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Note 10 Pro
10. Realme C3 and Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish