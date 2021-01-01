Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.