Xiaomi Mi A3
Meizu 16

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3010 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 175K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (402 vs 282 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (422 against 361 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 295 points
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
Meizu 16
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Meizu 16
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Meizu 16
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Meizu 16
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Meizu 16
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
58
Meizu 16
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Meizu 16

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 282 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Meizu 16 +17%
422 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Meizu 16 +2%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Meizu 16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 630
GPU clock 600 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
295
Meizu 16 +71%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
Meizu 16 +81%
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
168499
Meizu 16 +71%
288294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175676
Meizu 16 +76%
309787
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Flyme UI 8.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Meizu 16
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Meizu 16
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2019 August 2018
Release date August 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 413 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 16. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

