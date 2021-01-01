Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Meizu 16 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3640 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 175K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (422 against 361 nits)
- 32% higher pixel density (372 vs 282 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 295 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|372 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.77%
|87.21%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|Flyme UI 8,1
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|3640 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|August 2019
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 388 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 16 Plus. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.
