Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Meizu X8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3210 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • 41% higher pixel density (398 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (507 against 361 nits)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 175K)
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 295 points
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
Meizu X8
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Meizu X8
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Meizu X8
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Meizu X8
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Meizu X8
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
58
Meizu X8
56

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Meizu X8

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 86.77%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2315 Hz
Response time - 66.8 ms
Contrast - 1625:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Meizu X8 +40%
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Meizu X8 +5%
86.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Meizu X8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
295
Meizu X8 +31%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
Meizu X8 +33%
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +6%
168499
Meizu X8
158579
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175676
Meizu X8 +11%
194526
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM Android One Flyme UI
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3210 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Meizu X8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Meizu X8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Meizu X8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Meizu X8 +8%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2018
Release date August 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu X8.

