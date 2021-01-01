Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3060 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 149K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (495 against 361 nits)
- Weighs 13 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|5.86 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|287 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.77%
|79.6%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|93.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|56.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1425:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|MediaTek Helio P60
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~86 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|Android One
|OS size
|-
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|3060 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|August 2019
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|0.778 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|1.885 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2