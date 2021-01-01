Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs 5.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus

Ксиаоми Ми А3
VS
Нокиа 5.1 Плюс
Xiaomi Mi A3
Nokia 5.1 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3060 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 149K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (495 against 361 nits)
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
5.1 Plus
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
5.1 Plus
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
5.1 Plus
53
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
5.1 Plus
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
5.1 Plus
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
58
5.1 Plus
48

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
5.1 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 5.86 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 282 ppi 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 79.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 56.2 ms
Contrast - 1425:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
5.1 Plus +37%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 +4%
82.77%
5.1 Plus
79.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +1%
295
5.1 Plus
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
5.1 Plus +31%
1435
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +41%
168499
5.1 Plus
119741
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +18%
175676
5.1 Plus
149021
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
5.1 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
5.1 Plus +5%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 August 2018
Release date August 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Mi A3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi A3
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Mi A3
6. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus
7. Nokia 8.3 vs 5.1 Plus
8. Nokia 4.2 vs 5.1 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish