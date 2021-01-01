Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Nokia 6.2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Nokia 6.2

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Нокиа 6.2
Nokia 6.2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (101 vs 73 hours)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3500 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 147K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (577 against 358 nits)
  • 42% higher pixel density (400 vs 282 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Nokia 6.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 282 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.77% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 37.6 ms
Contrast - 1528:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Nokia 6.2 +61%
577 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Nokia 6.2
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Nokia 6.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 509
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +10%
300
Nokia 6.2
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Nokia 6.2 +13%
1245
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +19%
174673
Nokia 6.2
147053

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 +21%
12:35 hr
Nokia 6.2
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +156%
21:22 hr
Nokia 6.2
8:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 +16%
30:48 hr
Nokia 6.2
26:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Nokia 6.2 +3%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2019
Release date August 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.975 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 6.2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Xiaomi Mi A3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Xiaomi Mi A3
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi A3
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Nokia 6.2
7. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Nokia 6.2
8. Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish