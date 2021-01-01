Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Nokia 8.1
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Nokia 8.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3500 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 45% higher pixel density (408 vs 282 PPI)
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (545 against 358 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (192K versus 174K)
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 391 and 300 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.18 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.77%
|81.55%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|75 Hz
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
|Contrast
|-
|930:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (278th and 242nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|-
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|December 2018
|Release date
|August 2019
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 374 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|0.893 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|2.07 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 8.1.
