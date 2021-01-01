Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Nokia 8.1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Nokia 8.1

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Нокиа 8.1
Nokia 8.1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Nokia 8.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 45% higher pixel density (408 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (545 against 358 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (192K versus 174K)
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 391 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Nokia 8.1

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.18 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 282 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 81.55%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 75 Hz
Response time - 32 ms
Contrast - 930:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Nokia 8.1 +52%
545 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 +1%
82.77%
Nokia 8.1
81.55%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Nokia 8.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Nokia 8.1 +30%
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Nokia 8.1 +33%
1471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Nokia 8.1 +10%
192389
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (278th and 242nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Nokia 8.1
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Nokia 8.1
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Nokia 8.1
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3 +2%
81 dB
Nokia 8.1
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2019 December 2018
Release date August 2019 December 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 374 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 8.1.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite vs Mi A3
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi A3
3. Redmi Note 8T vs Mi A3
4. Redmi Note 9S vs Mi A3
5. Mi 10 Lite vs Mi A3
6. Honor 20 vs Nokia 8.1
7. Galaxy M30s vs Nokia 8.1
8. Poco X2 vs Nokia 8.1
9. 7 Plus vs Nokia 8.1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish