Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.