Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Nokia 8.3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 47 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 174K)
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (661 against 358 nits)
- 37% higher pixel density (386 vs 282 PPI)
- Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.77%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|28 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1216:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 8 Results (278th and 133rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Android One
|-
|OS size
|-
|25 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|August 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|0.989 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|1.444 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.
