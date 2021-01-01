Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Nokia 8.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 174K)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (661 against 358 nits)
  • 37% higher pixel density (386 vs 282 PPI)
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Nokia 8.3 +85%
661 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Nokia 8.3
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 620
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Nokia 8.3 +104%
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Nokia 8.3 +71%
1893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Nokia 8.3 +83%
320473
AnTuTu 8 Results (278th and 133rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One -
OS size - 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi A3
n/a
Nokia 8.3
87
Video quality
Mi A3
n/a
Nokia 8.3
86
Generic camera score
Mi A3
n/a
Nokia 8.3
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Nokia 8.3 +2%
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2019 March 2020
Release date August 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.

