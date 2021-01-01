Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Oppo A12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo A12

Xiaomi Mi A3
Oppo A12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 109K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 683.1 mm narrower
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A12
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (452 against 365 nits)
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Oppo A12
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
39
Oppo A12
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Oppo A12
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Oppo A12
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Oppo A12
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
58
Oppo A12
51

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Oppo A12

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 282 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
365 nits
Oppo A12 +24%
452 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 1559 mm (61.38 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 755 mm (29.72 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 83 mm (3.27 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 +1%
82.77%
Oppo A12
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +68%
300
Oppo A12
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 +10%
1127
Oppo A12
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +61%
175947
Oppo A12
109352

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9
ROM Android One ColorOS 6,1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Oppo A12
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Oppo A12
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Oppo A12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
82 dB
Oppo A12
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 April 2020
Release date August 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

