Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo A52

Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Oppo A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by the same chip and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • 44% higher pixel density (405 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (470 against 358 nits)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Oppo A52
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Oppo A52
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
Oppo A52
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Oppo A52
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Oppo A52
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
60
Oppo A52
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.77% 82.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast - 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Oppo A52 +31%
470 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Oppo A52 +5%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Oppo A52 +24%
1374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +2%
174673
Oppo A52
171553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (274th and 287th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Oppo A52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Oppo A52 +12%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 April 2020
Release date August 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A52. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

