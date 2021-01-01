Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Oppo A73 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo A73

Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Oppo A73

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo A73, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A73
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (493 against 361 nits)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Oppo A73
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
39
Oppo A73
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
Oppo A73
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Oppo A73
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Oppo A73
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
59
Oppo A73
63






Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Oppo A73

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
Response time - 25.1 ms
Contrast - 1387:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Oppo A73 +37%
493 nits
Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Oppo A73 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo A73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Oppo A73 +5%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1094
Oppo A73 +27%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174361
Oppo A73
175209
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (300th and 285th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One ColorOS 7.2
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Oppo A73
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Oppo A73
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Oppo A73
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4624 x 3468
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Galaxy Core GC02M1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.4 dB
Oppo A73 +12%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 October 2020
Release date August 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A73. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

