Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Oppo A9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo A9

Ксиаоми Ми А3
VS
Оппо А9
Xiaomi Mi A3
Oppo A9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo A9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (474 against 361 nits)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
Oppo A9
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Oppo A9
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Oppo A9
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Oppo A9
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Oppo A9
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
58
Oppo A9
53

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Oppo A9

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Oppo A9 +31%
474 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Oppo A9 +3%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo A9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
295
Oppo A9 +2%
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
Oppo A9 +33%
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +25%
168499
Oppo A9
135236
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175676
Oppo A9 +5%
183753
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One ColorOS 6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Oppo A9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Oppo A9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Oppo A9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Oppo A9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 April 2019
Release date August 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Mi A3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi A3
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Mi A3
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Oppo A9
7. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Oppo A9
8. Oppo A9 (2020) vs Oppo A9
9. Oppo A1k vs Oppo A9
10. Oppo F11 vs Oppo A9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish