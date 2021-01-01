Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs F19 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo F19 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro
  • Delivers 120% higher maximum brightness (807 against 367 nits)
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 178K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 306 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
F19 Pro
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
38
F19 Pro
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
F19 Pro
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
F19 Pro
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
F19 Pro
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
57
F19 Pro
66

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
F19 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
367 nits
F19 Pro +120%
807 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
F19 Pro +3%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 600 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
306
F19 Pro +35%
412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1123
F19 Pro +35%
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
171008
F19 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
178096
F19 Pro +11%
197624

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
F19 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
F19 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 March 2021
Release date August 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD -
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F19 Pro is definitely a better buy.

