Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Oppo K3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo K3

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Оппо К3
Oppo K3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo K3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo K3
  • 40% higher pixel density (396 vs 282 PPI)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 399 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
60
Oppo K3
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Oppo K3
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
Oppo K3
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Oppo K3
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Oppo K3
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
60
Oppo K3
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Oppo K3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Oppo K3
n/a

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Oppo K3 +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo K3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Oppo K3 +33%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Oppo K3 +43%
1583
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Oppo K3 +1%
177272
AnTuTu Results (278th and 271st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Color OS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3765 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Oppo K3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Oppo K3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Oppo K3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Oppo K3
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 May 2019
Release date August 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo K3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Honor 10i
3. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
6. Oppo K3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Oppo K3 vs Oppo Realme X2
8. Oppo K3 vs Oppo Realme X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish