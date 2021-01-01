Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 204K)
- Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (626 against 357 nits)
- 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
- Shows 15% longer battery life (116 vs 101 hours)
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.77%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|114 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
294
Realme 8 Pro +89%
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1108
Realme 8 Pro +50%
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
204983
Realme 8 Pro +68%
344589
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|Android One
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:35 hr
Realme 8 Pro +33%
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:22 hr
Realme 8 Pro +1%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
30:48 hr
Realme 8 Pro +15%
35:04 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (74th and 21st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|August 2019
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 334 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
