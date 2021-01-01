Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми А3
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 Про
Xiaomi Mi A3
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 204K)
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (626 against 357 nits)
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (116 vs 101 hours)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
357 nits
Realme 8 Pro +75%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Realme 8 Pro +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
294
Realme 8 Pro +89%
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1108
Realme 8 Pro +50%
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A3
204983
Realme 8 Pro +68%
344589
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Realme 8 Pro +33%
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Realme 8 Pro +1%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Realme 8 Pro +15%
35:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Realme 8 Pro +3%
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 March 2021
Release date August 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 334 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

