Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo Realme 8i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 21 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
- Shows 30% longer battery life (131 vs 101 hours)
- Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
- 42% higher pixel density (400 vs 282 PPI)
- Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (541 against 367 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.77%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|Android One
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:21 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2021
|Release date
|August 2019
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 173 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.
