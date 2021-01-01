Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo Realme 8i

Xiaomi Mi A3
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (131 vs 101 hours)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • 42% higher pixel density (400 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (541 against 367 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
367 nits
Realme 8i +47%
541 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Realme 8i +2%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
303
Realme 8i +79%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1128
Realme 8i +70%
1914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A3
206623
Realme 8i
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Realme 8i +42%
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +56%
21:22 hr
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Realme 8i +38%
42:09 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (79th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Realme 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2021
Release date August 2019 September 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 173 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

