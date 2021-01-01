Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.