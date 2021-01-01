Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Realme C25s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo Realme C25s

Ксиаоми Ми А3
VS
Оппо Реалми C25s
Xiaomi Mi A3
Oppo Realme C25s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (568 against 361 nits)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 383 and 298 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Realme C25s

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 81.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Realme C25s +57%
568 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 +1%
82.77%
Realme C25s
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
298
Realme C25s +29%
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Realme C25s +24%
1367
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
169428
Realme C25s
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
176827
Realme C25s
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 70 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 4:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Realme C25s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Realme C25s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Realme C25s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Realme C25s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 June 2021
Release date August 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C25s. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
