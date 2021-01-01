Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Realme X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo Realme X

VS
Xiaomi Mi A3
Oppo Realme X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (101 vs 86 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (217K versus 175K)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (443 against 361 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 295 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
Realme X
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Realme X
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
74
Realme X
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Realme X
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Realme X
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
59
Realme X
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Realme X

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 85.72%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Realme X +23%
443 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Realme X +4%
85.72%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Oppo Realme X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
295
Realme X +32%
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
Realme X +41%
1537
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +7%
168499
Realme X
156800
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175676
Realme X +24%
217225
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3765 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 +1%
12:35 hr
Realme X
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +36%
21:22 hr
Realme X
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 +8%
30:48 hr
Realme X
28:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3 +2%
81.9 dB
Realme X
80 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 May 2019
Release date August 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 211 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

