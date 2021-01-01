Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 91K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (444 against 361 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 264 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Galaxy A12 +23%
444 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 +1%
82.77%
Galaxy A12
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +9%
300
Galaxy A12
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 +9%
1094
Galaxy A12
1005
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +90%
174361
Galaxy A12
91820

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Android One One UI 2.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 80 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Galaxy A12
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Galaxy A12
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Galaxy A12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.4 dB
Galaxy A12
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 November 2020
Release date August 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.

