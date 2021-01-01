Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 106K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 300 and 188 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (119 vs 101 hours)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (489 against 358 nits)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.01 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.77% 82.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 88.4%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 30.4 ms
Contrast - 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Galaxy A21s +37%
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +60%
300
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 +1%
1105
Galaxy A21s
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +63%
174673
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One One UI 2,0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Galaxy A21s +46%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +23%
21:22 hr
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Galaxy A21s +29%
39:38 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (43rd and 12th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3 +3%
81 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 May 2020
Release date August 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 10i
3. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A31
6. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A30
7. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A51
8. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A30s
9. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Galaxy M31
10. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A10s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish