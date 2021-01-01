Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 153K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- 46% higher pixel density (411 vs 282 PPI)
- Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
- Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (626 against 358 nits)
- Shows 23% longer battery life (124 vs 101 hours)
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 300 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
63
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.77%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.8%
|PWM
|-
|238 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Galaxy A31 +16%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1105
Galaxy A31 +13%
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +14%
174673
153673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|-
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:35 hr
Galaxy A31 +34%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +6%
21:22 hr
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
30:48 hr
Galaxy A31 +17%
35:56 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (43rd and 14th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|August 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|1.68 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.
