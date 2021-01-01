Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Galaxy A50s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50с
Samsung Galaxy A50s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50s, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (450 against 358 nits)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Galaxy A50s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 85.42%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Galaxy A50s +26%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Galaxy A50s +3%
85.42%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A50s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Galaxy A50s +16%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Galaxy A50s +16%
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Galaxy A50s +2%
178612
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (278th and 268th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Galaxy A50s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Galaxy A50s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 August 2019
Release date August 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A50s. It has a better display and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

