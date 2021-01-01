Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • 39% higher pixel density (393 vs 282 PPI)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 174K)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (512 against 358 nits)
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time - 3.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Galaxy A71 +43%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Galaxy A71 +5%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Galaxy A71 +78%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Galaxy A71 +54%
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Galaxy A71 +44%
251824
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (278th and 196th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One One UI 2.5
OS size - 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Galaxy A71 +7%
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +21%
21:22 hr
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 +2%
30:48 hr
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (43rd and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi A3
n/a
Galaxy A71
89
Video quality
Mi A3
n/a
Galaxy A71
74
Generic camera score
Mi A3
n/a
Galaxy A71
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Galaxy A71 +5%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 December 2019
Release date August 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

