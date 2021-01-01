Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Galaxy F62 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62

Ксиаоми Ми А3
VS
Самсунг Галакси F62
Xiaomi Mi A3
Samsung Galaxy F62

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy F62, which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F62
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (451K versus 175K)
  • Comes with 2970 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • 39% higher pixel density (393 vs 282 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9825
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (420 against 366 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Galaxy F62

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
366 nits
Galaxy F62 +15%
420 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Galaxy F62 +5%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy F62 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 9825
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Galaxy F62 +158%
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1131
Galaxy F62 +76%
1994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175843
Galaxy F62 +157%
451353

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Galaxy F62
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Galaxy F62
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Galaxy F62
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
82.8 dB
Galaxy F62
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 February 2021
Release date August 2019 February 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F62 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Mi A3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi A3
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Mi A3
6. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy F62
7. Oppo Realme X7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy F62

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish