Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.