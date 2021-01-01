Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Xperia L4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Sony Xperia L4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Sony Xperia L4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 95K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3580 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia L4
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (429 against 361 nits)
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Xperia L4

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1680 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9
PPI 282 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 79.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - 100 Hz
Response time - 46 ms
Contrast - 1650:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Xperia L4 +19%
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 +4%
82.77%
Xperia L4
79.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Sony Xperia L4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +102%
295
Xperia L4
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 +29%
1093
Xperia L4
846
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +120%
168499
Xperia L4
76720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +83%
175676
Xperia L4
95830
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3580 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Xperia L4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Xperia L4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Xperia L4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3 +8%
81.9 dB
Xperia L4
75.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 February 2020
Release date August 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.027 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.162 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

