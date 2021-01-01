Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Xperia XA2 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

Xiaomi Mi A3
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3580 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • 43% higher pixel density (402 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (517 against 361 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Xperia XA2 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 282 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 79.15%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.8%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 42.4 ms
Contrast - 1866:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Xperia XA2 Plus +43%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3 +5%
82.77%
Xperia XA2 Plus
79.15%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Sony Xperia XA2 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 508
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +95%
168499
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175676
Xperia XA2 Plus
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0
ROM Android One -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3580 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 +1%
12:35 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +70%
21:22 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 +4%
30:48 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus
29:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 23 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5536 x 4152
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless)
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (23 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Xperia XA2 Plus +3%
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 July 2018
Release date August 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 1.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

