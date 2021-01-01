Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Camon 17P – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Tecno Camon 17P

VS
Xiaomi Mi A3
Tecno Camon 17P

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Tecno Camon 17P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17P
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (438 against 359 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 369 and 297 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Camon 17P

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
359 nits
Camon 17P +22%
438 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Camon 17P +3%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Tecno Camon 17P in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
297
Camon 17P +24%
369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1097
Camon 17P +21%
1330
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
166739
Camon 17P
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175673
Camon 17P
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One HIOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Camon 17P
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Camon 17P
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Camon 17P
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Camon 17P
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 May 2021
Release date August 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 228 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 17P. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

