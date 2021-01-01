Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs V17 Neo – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo V17 Neo

Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Vivo V17 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • 43% higher pixel density (404 vs 282 PPI)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 341 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
60
V17 Neo
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
39
V17 Neo
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
V17 Neo
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
V17 Neo
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
V17 Neo
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
60
V17 Neo
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
V17 Neo

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
V17 Neo
n/a

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
V17 Neo +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo V17 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
V17 Neo +14%
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
V17 Neo +15%
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
V17 Neo +4%
180825
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (278th and 263rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
V17 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
V17 Neo
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2019
Release date August 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V17 Neo.

