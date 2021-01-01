Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Vivo V19 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo V19

Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Виво V19
Vivo V19

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo V19, which is powered by the same chip and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V19
  • Delivers 230% higher maximum brightness (1182 against 358 nits)
  • 43% higher pixel density (404 vs 282 PPI)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Vivo V19
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Vivo V19
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
Vivo V19
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Vivo V19
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Vivo V19
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
59
Vivo V19
64

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Vivo V19

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.77% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Vivo V19 +230%
1182 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 186.7 gramm (6.59 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Vivo V19 +1%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo V19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Vivo V19 +5%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Vivo V19 +21%
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Vivo V19 +3%
179945

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One Funtouch 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Vivo V19
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Vivo V19
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Vivo V19
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Vivo V19
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 March 2020
Release date August 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V19. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Huawei Honor 10i
3. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Samsung Galaxy A31
6. Vivo V19 or Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Vivo V19 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Vivo V19 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
9. Vivo V19 or Samsung Galaxy A71
10. Vivo V19 or Oppo A5 (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish