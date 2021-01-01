Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Vivo V20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo V20

VS
Xiaomi Mi A3
Vivo V20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (615 against 357 nits)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 177K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (111 vs 101 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
Vivo V20
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
38
Vivo V20
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
74
Vivo V20
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Vivo V20
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Vivo V20
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
58
Vivo V20
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
357 nits
Vivo V20 +72%
615 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Vivo V20 +1%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
298
Vivo V20 +83%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1097
Vivo V20 +53%
1678
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
166847
Vivo V20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
177723
Vivo V20 +37%
243703

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One Funtouch OS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Vivo V20 +1%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +23%
21:22 hr
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Vivo V20 +32%
40:12 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (62nd and 63rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Vivo V20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2020
Release date August 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V20 is definitely a better buy.

