Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo V20 SE, which is powered by the same chip and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
59
V20 SE
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
V20 SE
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
V20 SE
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
64
V20 SE
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
V20 SE
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
60
V20 SE
64

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
V20 SE

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
V20 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
V20 SE +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo V20 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
V20 SE +2%
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1094
V20 SE +24%
1356
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +5%
174361
V20 SE
166601

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One Funtouch OS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (62% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
V20 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
V20 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
V20 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.4 dB
V20 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2020
Release date August 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20 SE. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

