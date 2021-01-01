Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo V21

Ксиаоми Ми А3
VS
Виво V21
Xiaomi Mi A3
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (750 against 357 nits)
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 204K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (123 vs 101 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
55
Vivo V21
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
38
Vivo V21
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
74
Vivo V21
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Vivo V21
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Vivo V21
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
58
Vivo V21
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 9738%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
357 nits
Vivo V21 +110%
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Vivo V21 +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
294
Vivo V21 +95%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1108
Vivo V21 +44%
1597
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi A3
204983
Vivo V21 +82%
372474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Vivo V21 +31%
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +23%
21:22 hr
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Vivo V21 +9%
33:13 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (74th and 45th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Vivo V21 +12%
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 April 2021
Release date August 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 313 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Mi A3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Mi A3
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Mi A3
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo V21
7. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Vivo V21
8. Vivo V20 and Vivo V21
9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Vivo V21
10. Vivo X60 and Vivo V21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish