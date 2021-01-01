Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo Y20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.