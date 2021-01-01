Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Vivo Y20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo Y20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo Y20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 144K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (450 against 358 nits)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Vivo Y20
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
39
Vivo Y20
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
Vivo Y20
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Vivo Y20
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Vivo Y20
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
59
Vivo Y20
56

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Vivo Y20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.77% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Vivo Y20 +26%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi A3 +1%
82.77%
Vivo Y20
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo Y20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +21%
300
Vivo Y20
247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Vivo Y20 +12%
1237
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +21%
174673
Vivo Y20
144044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One Funtouch 10.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Vivo Y20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Vivo Y20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Vivo Y20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Vivo Y20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 August 2020
Release date August 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi A3. It has a better performance, software, camera, and sound.

