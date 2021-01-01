Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Vivo Y30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo Y30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo Y30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 107K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y30
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (426 against 364 nits)
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Vivo Y30
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
42
Vivo Y30
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
Vivo Y30
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Vivo Y30
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Vivo Y30
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
60
Vivo Y30
54

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Vivo Y30

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
364 nits
Vivo Y30 +17%
426 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Vivo Y30
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo Y30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3 +71%
300
Vivo Y30
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3 +23%
1114
Vivo Y30
908
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3 +63%
175687
Vivo Y30
107608

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One FunTouch OS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Vivo Y30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Vivo Y30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Vivo Y30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
82 dB
Vivo Y30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 May 2020
Release date August 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

