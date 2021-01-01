Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo Y31, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.