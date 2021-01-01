Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Mi A3 Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 16 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh

42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 203K)

The phone is 2-years newer

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (446 against 363 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi A3 Price Vivo Y53s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.01 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 282 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Max. Brightness Mi A3 363 nits Vivo Y53s +23% 446 nits

Design and build Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi A3 82.77% Vivo Y53s +2% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619 GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi A3 299 Vivo Y53s +27% 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi A3 1112 Vivo Y53s +17% 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi A3 203641 Vivo Y53s +21% 246022 CPU 73802 65039 GPU 38256 54320 Memory 44095 50917 UX 49093 76732 Total score 203641 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi A3 376 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 376 - PCMark 3.0 score 6491 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM Android One OriginOS 1.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6816 x 4735 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 6 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi A3 81.9 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2019 June 2021 Release date August 2019 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.