Xiaomi Mi A3
Vivo Y72 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo Y72 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y72 5G
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 526 and 303 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
Y72 5G
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
45
Y72 5G
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Y72 5G
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Y72 5G
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Y72 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
59
Y72 5G
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Y72 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 599:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
366 nits
Y72 5G +6%
388 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Y72 5G +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo Y72 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
303
Y72 5G +74%
526
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1116
Y72 5G +52%
1694
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
172144
Y72 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
180212
Y72 5G
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Android One Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Y72 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Y72 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Y72 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP -
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Y72 5G +5%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 March 2021
Release date August 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 248 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y72 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

