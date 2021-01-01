Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Vivo Z1x – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo Z1x

Xiaomi Mi A3
VS
Vivo Z1x

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Vivo Z1x, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 16.6 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • 43% higher pixel density (404 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (494 against 358 nits)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 174K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
57
Vivo Z1x
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Vivo Z1x
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
76
Vivo Z1x
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
63
Vivo Z1x
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Vivo Z1x
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
59
Vivo Z1x
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Vivo Z1x

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
358 nits
Vivo Z1x +38%
494 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Vivo Z1x +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Vivo Z1x in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
300
Vivo Z1x +36%
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1105
Vivo Z1x +39%
1534
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174673
Vivo Z1x +21%
211490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (278th and 219th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Funtouch 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81 dB
Vivo Z1x
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2019
Release date August 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Z1x. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
