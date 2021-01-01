Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Mi 10i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 41.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 174K)
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 790 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4030 mAh
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (444 against 360 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
55
Mi 10i
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
38
Mi 10i
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Mi 10i
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
61
Mi 10i
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Mi 10i
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
57
Mi 10i
71

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Mi 10i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
360 nits
Mi 10i +23%
444 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Mi 10i +2%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Mi 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
296
Mi 10i +104%
604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1103
Mi 10i +61%
1780
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
169806
Mi 10i
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
174716
Mi 10i +87%
326147
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Mi 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Mi 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Mi 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Mi 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 January 2021
Release date August 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.

