Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi 10i
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 41.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 174K)
- Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 790 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4030 mAh
- 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (444 against 360 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.77%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|4820 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6816 x 4735
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2019
|January 2021
|Release date
|August 2019
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|0.88 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.
