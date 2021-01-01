Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Mi 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (101 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 175K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (622 against 361 nits)
  • 43% higher pixel density (402 vs 282 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 295 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
Mi 8
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Mi 8
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
74
Mi 8
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Mi 8
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Mi 8
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
59
Mi 8
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 282 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Mi 8 +72%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Mi 8 +1%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 630
GPU clock 600 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
295
Mi 8 +72%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
Mi 8 +81%
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
168499
Mi 8 +76%
297004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175676
Mi 8 +94%
340602
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One MIUI 12
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 +11%
12:35 hr
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +51%
21:22 hr
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 +36%
30:48 hr
Mi 8
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi A3
n/a
Mi 8
105
Video quality
Mi A3
n/a
Mi 8
88
Generic camera score
Mi A3
n/a
Mi 8
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3 +1%
81.9 dB
Mi 8
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2019 May 2018
Release date August 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 is definitely a better buy.

