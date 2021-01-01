Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi 8 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми А3
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (101 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3350 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (461 against 361 nits)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 333 and 295 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 282 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 46.2 ms
Contrast - 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Mi 8 Lite +28%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 512
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
295
Mi 8 Lite +13%
333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
Mi 8 Lite +31%
1431
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3 +21%
168499
Mi 8 Lite
139710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175676
Mi 8 Lite
176543
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One MIUI 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3 +21%
12:35 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3 +109%
21:22 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi A3 +3%
30:48 hr
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Mi 8 Lite +4%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2018
Release date August 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (40%)
9 (60%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite and Mi A3
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi A3
3. Redmi Note 8T and Mi A3
4. Redmi Note 9S and Mi A3
5. Mi 10 Lite and Mi A3
6. Galaxy A50 and Mi 8 Lite
7. Mi 9 Lite and Mi 8 Lite
8. Galaxy A51 and Mi 8 Lite
9. Redmi Note 9 and Mi 8 Lite
10. Honor 8X and Mi 8 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish