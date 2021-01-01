Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi A3 vs Mi 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 175K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (422 against 361 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi A3
56
Mi 9 Pro
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi A3
41
Mi 9 Pro
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi A3
70
Mi 9 Pro
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi A3
62
Mi 9 Pro
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi A3
72
Mi 9 Pro
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi A3
58
Mi 9 Pro
74

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi A3
vs
Mi 9 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.77% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi A3
361 nits
Mi 9 Pro +17%
422 nits

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi A3
82.77%
Mi 9 Pro +3%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi A3
295
Mi 9 Pro +158%
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi A3
1093
Mi 9 Pro +153%
2766
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi A3
168499
Mi 9 Pro +136%
397169
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi A3
175676
Mi 9 Pro +161%
458640
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Mi 9 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6816 x 4735 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi A3
81.9 dB
Mi 9 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2019 September 2019
Release date August 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

