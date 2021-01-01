Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch Xiaomi Mi A3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on July 4, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.