Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 5, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.